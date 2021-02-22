Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make First Appearance Since Titles Stripped By Queen

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make Their First Appearance Since Titles Were Stripped By The Queen.

MEGAN MARKLE and Prince Harry appeared at an “inspiring” online event by Spotify to promote their new podcast, Archewell Audio, saying they want to “elevate voices” and “inspire, challenge and educate”.

The virtual #SpotifyStreamOn event was also attended by other celebrities including musician Justin Bieber and K-pop group Blackpink. Harry and Meghan: “We created Archewell Audio to make sure we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard,” Meghan said, seated on a couch in a £2,478 Oscar de la Renta dress.

Harry said they hoped to “inspire, challenge and educate” with the new podcast, explaining: “The biggest part of this is creating a community where you can share and encourage everybody else to share their vulnerabilities in a safe place.

The couple’s surprise appearance on Spotify comes just days after Buckingham Palace announced they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. The Palace said they will be stripped of their military titles and Royal patronages, which will be redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

The Susexxes pay for repairs for Texas women’s shelter damaged in the winter storm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have donated an unknown amount of money to the Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, in Dallas, Texas, a refuge for some 123 homeless women and children. The centre was forced to close for the first time in 35 years on Thursday – forcing its vulnerable residents to take shelter in a nearby church – after freezing, cold temperatures and heavy snow led to burst pipes and structural damage.

