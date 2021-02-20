Prince Harry Said To Be ‘Devastated’ As ‘Saddened’ Queen Strips Him Of His Military Titles.

PRINCE HARRY is said to be devastated over the Queens decision to strip him of his military titles after the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they would never be coming back to the UK. The Queen had indicated there is no way back now for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the saddened monarch stripped them of their titles.

A palace insider said: “When all is said and done the Queen has a great deal of love and admiration for the pair of them and that will not change, but it must be said, the tone of their ­statement was a little abrupt.”

Harry will lose the following military appointments – Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Bas Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

Well-placed insiders said the ­decision to strip Harry of his and Meghan’s royal patronages and the Duke’s military titles, including Captain-General of the Royal Marines, came after the couple said they will give what is expected to be a tell-all ­interview with US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey.

They confirmed Buckingham Palace brought forward an official announcement from March 31 – the anniversary of an agreed 12-month review of the couple officially leaving their roles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had told the Queen they will not return as working members of the Royal Family. A Buckingham Palace statement said the royals were “saddened by their decision” but that Harry and Meghan “remain much-loved members of the family”.

