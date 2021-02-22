MASKED petrol bomb attack in County Tyrone as petrol bomb launched at a house.

In the shocking attack a petrol bomb was launched at a house window in Co Tyrone, late on Saturday night.

-- Advertisement --



Luckily two people were able to escape without injury after the petrol bomb was launched at the house. On Saturday shortly before 10 pm in the Crossglebe area of Cookstown a woman first heard a loud noise before she then saw flames at a window.

According to a statement given to the police, “When she went to the front of the house she observed a masked man standing next to a car parked outside.

“The male dropped a bottle he had been holding and ran off.”

The property in question was occupied by two people at the time of the attack, but luckily they were able to escape uninjured. Police have started an investigation and are working to establish exactly what happened in the attack and the motive behind it. Anyone that has any information should contact the police.

Police are also hoping that possible witnesses in the area may have seen a man flee the scene of the petrol bomb attack.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Masked Petrol Bomb Attack in County Tyrone”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.