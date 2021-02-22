YOUNG CHILD dies after washing machine tragedy with frontloading washing machine.

Tragically a young child was found unresponsive after managing to climb into a frontloading washing machine. The child was found unresponsive after the machine had been on, and sadly after being taken to hospital the child died.

The shocking discovery of the unresponsive child was made in Christchurch in New Zealand and police were called to a house at around 5pm on Friday. Police attended the scene of the incident at the Hoon Hay suburb and attended to the young child.

According to a police spokesperson, ‘One person was injured and taken to hospital where they later died.

‘Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed.’

The tragic incident has highlighted yet again the dangers of frontloading washing machines. The death is not being regarded as suspicious and on Sunday many mourners gathered at the home to bid farewell to the young child, who was not even school age.

This is not the first case of a child dying or being injured due to an accident involving a frontloading washing machine, as many children become curious and attempt to climb into them. Once a child is inside the machine it is possible for them either to suffocate after being trapped, or if the machine is turned on it is possible for them to drown.

The non-profit consumer organisation Consumer Reports has issued guidelines for keeping children safe and according to the Mail Online these include; ‘Lock up the laundry room’

‘Keep the washing machine door shut’

‘Engage the child safety lock feature (if your model has one)’

‘Use a childproof safety lock (external)’

‘Shut off the water valve that feeds the washing machine when not in use’

Another top safety tip is keeping laundry detergents, especially pods out of the reach of children.

