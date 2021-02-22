Castilla Y Leon Extends Opening Hours

CASTILLA y Leon extends the opening hours of bars, restaurants and shops as restrictions continue to be reduced

The regional government of Castilla y Leon has announced that the opening hours of non-essential businesses will be increased from Friday, February 26. Currently, all bars, restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops have to close their doors at 8pm, but the vice president and spokesperson of the Board, Francisco Igea, has confirmed that the new closing time will be extended to 9:30pm. The night-time curfew remains at 10pm.

On Friday, February 19, a series of restrictions were relaxed according to the Official Gazette of the Castilla y Leon (Bocyl). In light of a slight downward trend in infections, the Junta decided to lift perimeter closures between the nine provinces of the Community from Saturday, February 20. In addition, the limit of 25 people at indoor religious ceremonies was been amended to a third of capacity.

Restrictions have also been eased elsewhere in the country as it appears that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has begun to beat a retreat. In Andalucía, government officials are adamant that their plans for a mass vaccination rollout is the answer to pulling the Community out of the current health crisis.

Spokesperson Elias Bendodo said: “Vaccination is synonymous with the beginning of the end of the crisis and Andalucía wants to be the first on board the train of recovery.

“Mass vaccination in large spaces has already begun. Once again we are looking ahead and Andalucía is prepared to vaccinate 7 days a week, 24 hours a day in all provinces.

“We only need the Government of Spain to assume its responsibility, send us more vaccines and pitch in to give direct aid to sectors such as hotels and tourism that have been the most affected.”

