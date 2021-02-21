Andalucia’s Latest Figures Show Fewer Hospital Admissions

ANDALUCIA’S latest figures show after the number of patients being admitted to hospital for Covid has gone down.

According to the most recent figures, the number of infections in Andalucia has also gone down, as well as there being fewer hospital admissions.

-- Advertisement --



In total, 1,220 new cases have been reported, 870 less than seven days ago.

Malaga province still has the most cases, with 282 new infections, followed by Sevilla with 203, Cadiz with 191, Almeria with 180, Granada with 160, Cordoba with 120, Jaen with 45 and Huelva with 39.

The number of deaths has also gone down, with a total of 39 in Andalucia, with Cadiz being the province with most deaths with 12, followed by Sevilla with 10, Malaga with seven, Granada with five, Huelva with two and Jaen, Almería and Córdoba with one each.

The figures show 2,333 people were hospitalised for coronavirus, 1,056 less than seven days earlier.

There are also currently 581 patients in the intensive care.

The news comes after politicians at the Junta de Andalucia announced plans for mass vaccinations.

Spokesperson Elias Bendodo said: “Vaccination is synonymous with the beginning of the end of the crisis and Andalucia wants to be the first on board the train of recovery.

“Mass vaccination in large spaces has already begun. Once again we are looking ahead and Andalucia is prepared to vaccinate 7 days a week, 24 hours a day in all provinces.

“We only need the Government of Spain to assume its responsibility, send us more vaccines and pitch in to give direct aid to sectors such as hotels and tourism that have been the most affected.”

Bendodo also called on Spain’s central government to, “stand firm before the European Union to demand that the pharmaceutical companies comply with the delivery of the vaccines.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia’s Latest Figures Shower Fewer Hospital Admissions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.