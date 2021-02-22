BRITAIN’S “toughest” commute could be mistaken for an adventure race by many, but for one NHS worker it is just a way of life.

The global pandemic has seen workers alter their way of life as many have begun to work from home and buses and tubes have been left rather empty at times. But most key workers have had to carry on their normal routines and make it into work no matter what.

Vanessa Rochester aged 32, is an NHS key worker and her daily travel could be considered extreme by many. In what could double for an adventure race, the mum-of-one takes a journey to work that involves a treacherous row, a long hike, and at times a bit of rock climbing.

Vanessa and her family are the only people to inhabit a remote Scottish island, and the adventurous trip to work involves a 30-minute hike, before she has to row across to the mainland in an 8-foot plastic boat. Once on the mainland she can hop into her car and start her 90-minute drive.

Speaking about her job Vanessa explained that, ‘I just really enjoy my job.

‘I love working with elderly people and it’s a really good team that I work with, plus it means I get to see other people, which otherwise doesn’t happen much.

‘When we first talked about moving here I wasn’t really sure, but after I visited I eased into life here really quickly.’

Vanessa is a care worker and her journey is worth it as she loves both her work and her way of life on the island.

