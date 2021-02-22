UK vaccine rollout should include children ‘as fast as we can’ according to a government expert at SAGE.

The UK government is looking at giving coronavirus vaccines to children and according to a leading scientist children should be vaccinated “as fast as we can”. Oxford University have recently launched a study which aims to assess how safe the vaccine is for children and young adults, and also aims to assess their immune responses.

-- Advertisement --



Matt Hancock has spoken about clinical trials for children and said to the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, “There are two points here; one is that it absolutely must be safe, specifically for children, so that is being currently investigated.

“And the second is – because children very, very rarely get symptoms and serious illness from the disease – the value, the importance of vaccinating children is to try to stop the spread of the disease and obviously that’s something – the impact of the vaccine on stopping transmission is something – that we have early evidence of.

“It looks like the first jab reduces your impact of transmitting the disease by about two-thirds – but we need more evidence on that as well.”

Professor John Edmunds, part of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has spoken out to say that until children are vaccinated along with everyone else the possibility of the virus resurging will be significant.

Speaking to BBC’s Andrew Marr Show he explained that, “I think there’s an argument for turning to children as fast as we can,

“I mean, I have two children myself, they are in secondary schools and I think that there has been major disruption at schools and there will continue to be major disruption in schools until we have vaccinated our children.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Vaccine Rollout Should Include Children ‘as Fast as We Can’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.