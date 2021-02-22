ANAESTHETIC innovation at Torrecárdenas Hospital in Spain.

The Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas, in Spain’s Almeria is the only hospital in the country that as standard performs endometrial ablations with radiofrequency under local anaesthesia rather than full anaesthesia. This is a great benefit to the patients, but it is also especially important at the current time during the global pandemic as the use of anaesthetists for surgery is being prioritised for patients with COVID.

According to Dr. Sonia Martínez Morales, a gynaecologist at the hospital, performing the treatment in this way benefits patients greatly and she explained that, “this is a great advance in the quality of care we offer to women who are users of the Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas”. Being able to perform the procedure under local anaesthetic means that patients spend less time in hospital and their recovery time is far quicker.

The use of local anaesthesia to perform this intervention is done in several countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Holland, and Dr Morales travelled to the UK to be trained up specially.

Speaking of the radiofrequency endometrial ablation, she explained how it was “very well tolerated by patients” and how it can help women who suffer from an abnormal amount of bleeding, “which is very uncomfortable and can trigger anaemia or a significant deterioration in the woman’s quality of life”. She hopes that other hospitals in Spain will soon follow suit.

