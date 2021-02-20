US Military Airbase In Iraq Hit By Three Rockets, With One Injured

US Military Airbase In Iraq Hit By Three Rockets, With One Iraqi Military Contractor Injured



Media outlets in the Middle East have reported a rocket attack today (Saturday 20), on the Balad Airbase, which is located in the southern province of Saladin.

Southern Iraq’s Saladin Governorate, announced the explosions were caused by Katyusha 107mm rockets, and one Iraqi military contractor for a US company was injured in the blast, as reported by Express.co.uk.

The airbase is the former headquarters of US defence company Sally Porter Company, and is now the home of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces, with one company having 46 personnel there that provide services to support Iraq’s F-16 fighter jet program.

There had been reports earlier in the week of mass gatherings of reformed ISIS brigades in the Northern region of Iraq, as another report by local media today said that a firefight between Iraqi security and members of ISIS, just North of Baghdad.

The fighting resulted in seven people, including five jihadists, being killed, when the Iraqi army, operating on intelligence reports, raided a site where an alleged ISIS unit was planning a suicide attack on the capital.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations, officials informed local Iraqi media of the incident, which follows on from a more severe one at the beginning of the week, in Kurdish-controlled northern Iraq, when a dozen rockets targeted coalition forces outside Irbil international airport.

One coalition contractor died in the rocket attack, and nine others were wounded, with Iraqi and Kurdish residents also severely injured.

