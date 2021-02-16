IRAQ Rocket Attack Kills One Contractor And Wounds US Serviceman at a base in Northern Iraq



A rocket attack has been reported on a US-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq, at around 9.30pm local time on Monday 15, with coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto posting on Twitter, “Initial reports that Indirect Fire landed on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was 1 civilian contractor killed, 5 civilian contractors injured, and 1 US service member injured”.

At least three rockets are reported by international news agencies to have landed near the civilian airport in the Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, and security officials said the Erbil airport was shut down and flights were halted for safety issues, with Reuters reporters saying they heard several loud explosions and saw a fire break out near the airport.

The rockets were allegedly launched from an area south of Erbil near the border with Kirkuk province and hit residential neighborhoods on the city’s outskirts, causing material damage to cars and other property.

A group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam claimed responsibility for the attack on the US-led coalition base, saying it targeted the “American occupation” in Iraq, but provided no evidence for its claim, but tensions in the area have not dropped since the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last year, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

