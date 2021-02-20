Prince Harry Now Faces Calls To Be Removed From Line Of Succession In Wake Of Megxit.

PRINCE HARRY now faces another challenge as royal author Phil Dampier asked whether there should be a way to axe the Duke and his children after it was confirmed he and Meghan Markle will not be returning to royal duties. The royal expert pointed out that the Duke’s position as sixth in line to the throne is “still pretty high”.

Mr Dampier tweeted: “If #PrinceHarry wants to walk away from royal duties is there or should there be a mechanism for taking him and his children out of the line of succession? Sixth is still pretty high.”

Royal author Robert Jobson joined in and insisted Harry should be taken out of the line of succession. Mr Jobson said it sends out the “wrong message” that Harry – who has walked away from royal duties for a new life in America – is above Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Jobson warned Harry could become regent if something happened to the heir to the throne Prince Charles and Prince William, who is second in line before Prince George was old enough. Replying to Mr Dampier’s tweet, Mr Jobson wrote: “Yes. It gives totally the wrong message.

“Harry doesn’t want to represent the monarchy yet he and his children are above Anne and Edward. If anything happened to Charles & William before George came of age he could be acting as Regent. Primogeniture change should include Anne.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Friday, Feb. 19, that they will not be returning to royal duties. Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, quit as working royals in March 2020 and the Megxit arrangements were due to be reviewed after 12 months on March 31.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family. While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

The couple have now been officially stripped of their royal patronages given to them by the Queen.

According to reports, the planned ‘nothing off limits’ interview with TV Host Oprah Winfrey is still going ahead.

