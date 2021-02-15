MEGHAN and Harry agree to tell-all Oprah interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delivered the bombshell that they will forgo their previous plea for privacy and bare all in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey next month. The show, titled Oprah with Megan and Harry, will be aired by CBS on March 7 and executives say it will cover everything from the royal couple’s move to the US, relations with the in-laws, marriage and parenthood.

-- Advertisement --



The news of the explosive interview comes just a day after the couple announced they are expecting another baby. The publicity move comes as little surprise, however, as Meghan and Harry are close friends with Oprah, who lives just a short walk from their $14.5 mansion in Montecito. The iconic TV show host posted an Instagram video at Christmas showing a gift that Meghan had sent her.

The show’s directors have said that the interview will begin with Oprah speaking with Meghan about motherhood and the reality of life being married to a Prince, before Harry joins the pair.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” a CBS press release confirmed.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan And Harry Agree To Oprah Interview”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.