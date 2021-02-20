Israeli ‘Shots Bars’ Offers Drinks On The House For People Who Get The Jab.



A BAR IN ISRAEL has doubled up as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.

More than 43% per cent of Israel’s 9 million population have so far received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.

With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv’s Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house. The drinks offered were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution.

“I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine because I didn’t have either the time or the ability to go to other places,” said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.

Israel purchases Russian COVID vaccine for Syria in exchange for a captive.

Israel is said to have agreed to purchase an unknown number of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses for use in Syria in exchange for the return of an Israeli woman who had previously been held by the Syrian regime. The woman arrived in Israel on Friday via Moscow and was being debriefed by the Shin Bet security agency.

According to a report in the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat on Saturday, Israel is funding the purchase of Sputnik V doses for Damascus as part of the prisoner exchange deal with the Assad regime. The Ynet news site reported Saturday that Israel’s purchase of the vaccine doses was worth over a million dollars.

