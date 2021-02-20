Two Dead In Myanmar As Riot Police Open Up On Anti-Coup Protesters.

Two anti-coup protesters in Myanmar were shot dead today, Saturday, by riot police who fired live rounds into the crowd. The deaths occurred in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene, according to Frontier Myanmar.

Another was shot in the chest and died en route to the hospital. Several other serious injuries were also reported. The shootings occurred near the Yadanabon dock, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used on protesters earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar’s two largest cities on Saturday paid tribute to the young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police during a rally against the military takeover.

In addition to the deaths, which were also reported by local media, Ko Aung, leader of the Parahita Darhi volunteer emergency service agency, said that 20 people were wounded. At least five people were injured by rubber bullets and had to be carried away in ambulances, according to an Associated Press news agency journalist who witnessed the violence.

Local media reported more than a dozen people were arrested after the clash. “They beat and shot my husband and others,” a resident told AFP in tears. “He was standing on the side and just watching the protest but the soldiers took him away.”

The EU said it strongly condemned the violence and the US embassy in Myanmar said it was “deeply troubled”. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale.



“We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy and choking dissent.” Singapore, a big investor in Myanmar, warned of “serious adverse consequences for Myanmar and the region” if the situation continued to escalate.

