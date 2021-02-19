PETITION over gay kiss in Creme Egg advert signed by 20,000 people.

The Cadbury’s Creme Egg advert features two men kissing and has caused some controversy as a petition against it has been signed by around 20,000 people. The “kiss” in question shows Callum Sterling and Dale K Moran, a couple in real-life, sharing a Creme Egg, but with their mouths.

Many viewers have praised the advert with one viewer commenting on social media that, “Thank you for this from deep within my gay heart. Can’t wait to watch the bigots melt down.”

Others though have claimed that the advert is offensive to Christians. The wording of the petition reads, “By choosing to feature a same-sex couple, Cadbury’s are clearly hoping to cause controversy and escape criticism, by claiming that any objections must be rooted in ‘homophobia’, but members of the LGBT community have also expressed their dislike of this campaign.

“Cadbury’s should not be seeking to hide under cover of LGBT rights to conduct a campaign which sexually objectifies individuals.

“If the couple in question were heterosexual, the advertisement would likely be prohibited, given the sexually explicit and graphic nature of the kiss.

“Cadbury’s are well aware of the religious significance of Easter.”

Callum previously took to Instagram to fight back and said, “So it’s OK when an advert sexualises a woman… to benefit the male gaze and make other women feel inadequate if they do not live up to this beauty standard.

“But it’s not OK, in 2021, to have an advert of a multi-racial (strike one) gay couple (strike two) on your screens for 10 seconds (strike three) eating/kissing/sexualised (strike four).

“Does anyone see how ridiculous this is? Like actual LOL.”

