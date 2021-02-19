Hate Mail for Banksy Buyer

HATE mail for Nottingham Banksy buyer.

The buyer of the Nottingham Banksy artwork has been branded an “art thief” and has been receiving “vitriolic e-mails” after it was announced that he would be removing Nottingham’s hula-hooping girl mural.

The mural first appeared in October in Rothesay Avenue on the wall outside of a salon, and despite many wishing for the Banksy to stay in Nottingham, the mural has been sold to Brandler Galleries in Brentwood, Essex for a “six figure sum”.

The mural was cut out of the wall on Wednesday morning and the buyer says that he saved it just in time, as otherwise it would have been damaged by damp after being covered over by the local council in a bid to protect the mural.

Mr Brandler explained that “if I hadn’t bought it and removed it, in two years’ time there wouldn’t have been a Banksy there at all.

“Work with me and it would be lovely to bring the whole show back [to Nottingham].”

The new owner has received multiple pieces of hate mail and said that he has “never had mail like it”. He went on to explain that, “I expected some of the locals to say, ‘Where’s our Banksy gone?’

“I didn’t expect someone to libel me.

“This is not just 13-year-olds at three in the morning, [one] is a man with lots of letters after his name.

“I don’t regret buying it, but I do regret that one or two people in Nottingham may stop me lending anything [to the city] in the future.”

