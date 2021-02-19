German Scientist ‘99.9 Per Cent Certain’ Coronavirus Leaked From Wuhan Lab Despite WHO Report

German Scientist ‘99.9 per cent certain’ Coronavirus Leaked From A Wuhan Lab Despite WHO Recent Report.

A GERMAN SCIENTIST has said he is ‘99.9 per cent certain’ that coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan analysis lab. Dr Roland Wiesendanger, a physicist from the College of Hamburg, has revealed a 100-page paper laying out what he claims is proof pointing to a leak on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, within the city where the pandemic started.

The professor says the truth that no animal host has been discovered, security considerations in regards to the lab, and the truth that researchers had been concerned in controversial ‘gain-of-function’ analysis to make viruses extra infectious to people, all affirm his view.

Not virus skilled

However, others have slammed his ‘analysis’ – saying it’s unscientific, depends on newspaper reviews and YouTube movies as sources, and points out that he’s not virus skilled. Dr Wiesendanger has however openly admitted to German media that he has no ‘scientific basis’ for believing the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab.

His paper was revealed 10 days after WHO scientists probing the origins of Covid in Wuhan urged scientists to dismiss lab leak theories, saying the likelihood is ‘extraordinarily unlikely’.

Altered on purpose?

The professor argues the most logical way for the coronavirus to have reached Wuhan was via samples collected at the Wuhan Institute of Virology for research. He says the virus was then adapted by humans in so-called ‘gain-of-function’ research, designed to make it more infectious and potentially more deadly.

Dr Wiesendanger points to evidence showing that Covid is well-adapted to infecting human cells and extremely efficient at multiplying and mutating as his reason for believing this.

