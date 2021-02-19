ARREST for abandoning baby at Cadiz Hospital in Spain.

An arrest has been made after a new mum abandoned her tiny baby at the hospital after she gave birth. National police officers arrested the 23-year-old new mum after she gave birth at Cadiz’s Punta Europa Hospital in Algeciras, where she then abandoned the new born child and left the hospital premises.

According to Europa Press, police sources informed them that doctors at the Cadiz hospital had raised the alert and told National Police that the mum had abandoned the baby and left the hospital premises.

Police were able to find a new mum but they also found that she had an existing warrant out for her arrest.

Police investigations began and officers tracked the woman down the following day and arrested her for the alleged crime of the abandonment of a minor. She also had an existing warrant out for her rest and was taken before judicial authorities. According to Europa Press she has currently been sent to prison.

