Arrest for Abandoning Baby at Cadiz Hospital

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Arrest for Abandoning Baby at Cadiz Hospital
Arrest for Abandoning Baby at Cadiz Hospital Credit: Pixabay

ARREST for abandoning baby at Cadiz Hospital in Spain.

An arrest has been made after a new mum abandoned her tiny baby at the hospital after she gave birth. National police officers arrested the 23-year-old new mum after she gave birth at Cadiz’s Punta Europa Hospital in Algeciras, where she then abandoned the new born child and left the hospital premises.

-- Advertisement --

According to Europa Press, police sources informed them that doctors at the Cadiz hospital had raised the alert and told National Police that the mum had abandoned the baby and left the hospital premises.

Police were able to find a new mum but they also found that she had an existing warrant out for her arrest.


Police investigations began and officers tracked the woman down the following day and arrested her for the alleged crime of the abandonment of a minor. She also had an existing warrant out for her rest and was taken before judicial authorities. According to Europa Press she has currently been sent to prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arrest for Abandoning Baby at Cadiz Hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleMyanmar Protester Shot In The Head Last Week Dies
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here