BROMSGROVE father and son jailed after retaliation attack involving a vicious stabbing.

The father and son from Bromsgrove hunted down their victim before viciously stabbing him in a retaliation attack. Connor Kendall, aged 22, and his dad Mark Kendall, aged 37, had been in an argument earlier where a family member was assaulted. They later set out armed with knives to find an attack their victim in retaliation for the family member that had been assaulted.

On December 2, 2019 the pair got in a transit van and drove around looking for their victim after leaving the family home in Breakback Road. They left home armed with knives that were never recovered as they were disposed of after the near fatal attack.

The vicious attack began after they hunted down their victim and the father and son pair repeatedly stabbed him in abdomen and the chest before he managed to escape from them.

Worcester Crown Court sentenced the duo on Thursday February 18, and, His Honour Judge Cartwright said, “When the victim was spotted, he was attacked.

“Connor was the one who wielded the knife while Mark was found by the jury to be part of this joint enterprise.

“The victim fled, bleeding heavily. The injuries were serious, these were life-threatening wounds.

“Anyone who introduces a knife to a confrontation must know there’s a real chance someone’s not going to be walking away.”

There were both sentenced to 8 years in prison for the attack. Luckily the victim has since recovered from his injuries.

