Angry Mobs Loot Shops And Attack Police Station In Barcelona Over Rappers Imprisonment.

ANGRY mobs of protestors have looted shops, caused damage, and clashed with police for the fourth consecutive night of riots over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél.

-- Advertisement --



Barcelona has once again become the epicentre of protests in Spain over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél after he was sentenced to nine months in prison, six years of disqualification and almost 30,000 euros of fine for crimes of glorification of terrorism and insults to the Crown through his songs and Twitter messages.

The demonstrations in favour of the rapper Pablo Hasel began late this afternoon in several Catalan cities and, for the fourth consecutive day, hundreds of people launched protests for his freedom in Barcelona, ​​Girona, Tarragona, Vilafranca del Penedès, Valladolid and València.

According to local police, some 1,500 people gathered this afternoon around the Plaza Universitat de Barcelona, ​​where another new demonstration was held. They together sang a rap song in defence of Spain and the environment that ended with cries of ” freedom for Pablo Hasel. ”

The number of people that arrived at the central square in Barcelona increased, where hours before there was already a strong device of the Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra. The protesters went down Via Laietana to Pla de Palau, where started burning containers and attacked four bank branches, one of which has ended up in flames. Cars were overturned and smashed and rubbish bins were set alight.

According to reports from local witnesses, uncontrolled groups of hooded men looted businesses in Ciutat Vella, including Triangle and Decathlon. “Be very careful if you are in the centre of Barcelona. As a precaution, do not go through Plaça Catalunya, where barricades are being built, shops are being looted and dangerous objects are being thrown at the police”, read a tweet from the Catalan police.

The tide of protesters has since moved down Las Ramblas where they have tried to attack the police station of the Urban Guard, last reports indicate the police have charged on the group of rioters. Please check back later for an update on this story.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Angry Mobs Loot Shops And Attack Police Station In Barcelona Over Rappers Imprisonment”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.