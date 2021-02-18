Witness appeal as woman loses her eye in the Barcelona protest for rapper Hasél.

During the Barcelona protest against the imprisonment of the rapper Pablo Hasél, allegedly a woman has been injured with a foam bullet and has lost her eye.

According to Irídia, a human rights Association in Catalonia the woman was hit with a foam bullet fired by riot police during a protest and has sadly lost an eye. The organisation has not released any details of the woman’s identity though.

Tuesday night, February 16 saw protests in many cities turn violent including in Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, and Vic. Multiple people were injured during the protests with 17 police officers being injured and over 30 people needing medical attention. Multiple arrests were also made on Tuesday night.

According to La Vanguardia, the woman who has lost her eye will need to be operated on but is not clear which day the operation will take place on as the operation date already appears to have been be moved.

Irídia is calling on people who were present at the protest to send in their videos and photographs to help with the investigation. They have said that the woman was hit with a rubber bullet on Via Augusta between Diagonal and Travessera de Gràcia between 20.30 pm and 20.45 pm.

Una dona ferida per l’impacte de bala de foam en la manifestació #LlibertatPabloHasel d'ahir a Bcn ha perdut l'ull‼️ Necessitem imatges per investigar els fets: Entre 20.30 i 20.45h a Via Augusta entre Diagonal i Travessera de Gràcia. 📲 saidavi@iridia.cat

📷 @angelgarciafoto pic.twitter.com/qajJ84la5t — IRIDIA (@centre_IRIDIA) February 17, 2021

