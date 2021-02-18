‘Perseverance’ Rover set to land on Mars on Thursday evening CET, and you can watch the aMARSing landing live online.

NASA announced that their “Perseverance” rover is due to land on Mars on Thursday evening CET. Engineers for the space agency have spoken about the landing and described it as “seven minutes of horror.”

The amazing event will be viewable online and is also being broadcast on TVP Info. According to NASA the broadcast of the event will begin at 8:15 pm CET, and the agency estimate that at 9:55 pm CET the rover will make its landing.

The cost of the project is staggering and the entire Mars 2020 project has come in at USD 2.4 billion (1.99 billion Euros). They expect that the mission will last a further one Martian year which is equivalent to 687 Earth days and cost a further USD 300 million (249 million euros).

NASA have high hopes for the Perseverance mission and they aim to study the habitability of Mars by looking at the environment and seeing if in the past it was capable of supporting microbial life. The rover will be collecting soil samples and testing the Martian atmosphere too.

