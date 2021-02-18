Granada’s Museums set to celebrate Andalucia Day with a series of special events and activities.

To celebrate Andalucia Day which is on February 28 people will be able to experience a series of activities and events throughout Granada’s museums. The events are being organised by The Regional Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage under the title of ‘Celebrate Andalusia – Come to the museum!’

-- Advertisement --



The events aim to provide both cultural and recreational activities to citizens and bring them closer to the historical roots and heritage of Andalusia.

According to the Junta de Andalucia a series of events will be available and there will be plenty of museum visits to enjoy.

The Junta’s Delegate for Culture and Historical Heritage in Granada, Antonio Granados has spoken out about the programme and encouraged the people of Granada to come and join in. He explained that there will be an open day on Sunday, February 28 where people will be able to discover art collections and exhibitions throughout the Museum of Fine Arts, the Provincial Archaeological Museum and the Casa de los Tiros.

Both children and adults will be able to enjoy a special literary programme organised by the Library of Andalucia, the Virtual Library of Andalucia and the provincial public library. The family can expect to be wowed by virtual storytelling and online exhibitions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada’s Museums Set to Celebrate Andalucia Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.