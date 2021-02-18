Rihanna Accused of Cultural Appropriation in Topless Photo

RIHANNA accused of cultural appropriation after wearing a religious pendant in a topless photo.

RIHANNA has been accused of cultural appropriation as she has been spotted in her latest Instagram photo wearing a religious pendant while topless. The entrepreneur and singer, aged 32, posted on Instagram promoting her Savage X Fenty lingerie range.

The photo has caused plenty of controversy and accusations of cultural appropriation. In the photo she is seen wearing two necklaces, and one of them depicts the Hindu God Lord Ganesha.

One follower commented and said, “You’re wearing a deity necklace and a Murthi (image of a deity) of my culture that’s already been culturally appropriated enough in the past few years.

“How is this okay when a person has more than enough resources to at least find out the meaning and significance of the chains and pendant around their neck?”

Another commented about the fact that she is wearing the pendant while semi naked and commented that, “Why is she wearing a Hindu idol on a semi-nude pic?”

A third person commented on the use of an idol for fashion purposes and said, “My religion is not your aesthetic,”

Further comments were seen talking about respect and one said, “Rihanna, wearing an Indian deity is not a fashion, it’s not a trend,”

“It’s about respecting Indian communities.”

The photo has definitely been approved of by some though, as the underwear seen in them has already sold out.

