Armed Police Called to Zoo Attack

ARMED POLICE called to a zoo attack after a gang of thugs broke in and started to attack the animals.

In an appalling attack a group of men broke into the Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, Hampshire and started to attack the animals. The zoo is home to many animals and multiple endangered species.

Marwell zoo staff quickly called the police to report the gang had broken in and were “throwing things” at the animals. The zoo has video footage of multiple attacks and in one attack the thugs can be seen to throw a bottle at a giraffe’s head.

Police rushed to the scene as fears grew for the animals. Armed response officers, a helicopter and dog units were deployed to search out the intruders.

A spokeswoman for Marwell Zoo said, “We are aware of the appalling videos being circulated online showing our endangered animals in distress and we continue to assist the police with their investigation.

“Our animals are all safe and those affected are being carefully monitored and cared for by our expert animal teams.

“Marwell is a conservation charity and this has happened at a time we are facing the toughest challenge in our nearly 50 year history after losing more than £4 million in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are humbled by the messages of support from our community and the generosity of those who have donated to our JustGiving fundraising appeal, which is helping us to care for our animals during this unsettling time.’

The attack took place on Monday night just before midnight and three men from Gosport and Fareham, in Hampshire were arrested.

