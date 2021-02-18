Person Dies After Being Hit By A Train Near Essex.

TRAGEDY struck yesterday as a person, yet to be identified, sadly died after they were hit by a train on the line between Audley End station near Saffron Walden and Cambridge Town in Cambridge on Wednesday, February 17.

British Transport Police confirmed that the person sadly died as a result of this incident.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Cambridge at 12.26pm on February 17 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

While all lines are now open, some trains were cancelled going late into yesterday evening.

Greater Anglia lines between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge were blocked for much of yesterday afternoon following the horrific event.