TWO people hit by trains in Sussex in under one hour.

A train travelling between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath has been confirmed as hitting a person, this is the second accident today (January 26) in Sussex, where two trains have hit people in under one hour.

-- Advertisement --



The first incident occurred early today when a train was travelling between Horsham and Barnham, and a person was hit.

Southern Rail released a statement to say that major disruptions would occur after the incident between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath. A spokesperson said “A person has been hit by a train on the route between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath.

“The emergency services are arriving on site and will now carry out the necessary work to reopen the railway.

“While emergency responders work on this incident the line will remain closed.

“If you have not yet set off to the station, please travel later on today.

“If you can’t delay your journey and need to travel by train now then this will take a lot longer than usual, there’s major disruption between Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath, and the south coast.

ThamesLink took to Twitter and tweeted about one of the tragic accidents and said, “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two People Hit by Trains in Sussex”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.