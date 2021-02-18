AIRLINE bosses demand answers about the UK recovery plans as Pain and the US face being added to the ‘red list’

The heads of some of the biggest airlines have demanded more information from the government on how Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ out is lockdown is set to affect the travel industry. On Thursday, February 18, bosses at British Airways, easyJet, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic have asked that the government give some sort of clear indication about when travel restrictions might be lifted.

The Cabinet Covid Operations Committee is set to meet in the coming days to analyse Covid figures from both Spain and the US to decide if they should be put on the UK’s ‘red list’. If that happens, it means that passengers travelling from these countries will have to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days, at an expense of £1,750 per person.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, told the MailOnline that he doesn’t believe the coronavirus situation in either Spain or the United States warrants them being put on the quarantine list.

“I have to say, it would be quite surprising if Spain and the US were added to the high-risk list because their case numbers are falling strongly and reducing in a very positive way,” Mr Charles said.

“And in fact in terms of daily cases, Spain has a very similar amount to us. In fact, yesterday it had fewer daily cases than the UK. So it would be very surprising and a strange decision if Spain was added to the high-risk list, bearing in mind its cases are clearly reducing.”

In the meantime, Covid experts have been pushing for an earlier release from lockdown in the UK due to the plummeting number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths. Before he announces his plan for the next three months, scientists have urged Boris Johnson to allow his decisions to be “driven by the data and not by dates.”

