TORIES and other MPs urge the Prime Minister to open the country EARLY because the Covid numbers are so good

Tory MPs are putting even more pressure on Boris Johnson to ease the lockdown restrictions earlier than July as they claim that expert data shows that with the infections dropping at the current rate, it would be safe to do so. Politicians are calling on the Prime Minister to follow his own claim that he will focus on “data not dates” and allow struggling businesses to reopen sooner than planned.

-- Advertisement --



Edinburgh University expert in infectious disease, Mark Woolhouse, told MPs on Wednesday, February 17: ‘if you’re driven by the data and not by dates, right now, you should be looking at earlier unlocking’.

As it stands, Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation on February 22 to outline his ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, but business owners have long argued that his gradual reopening of non-essential enterprises will finish off their already dying trade. Government officials have indicated that it could be July before bars and restaurants get back to normal, with the holiday and leisure industries looking at the same timeframe.

Steve Baker, of the Covid Recovery Group, said: ‘Boris Johnson today rightly confirmed he will focus on ‘data, not dates’ for easing restrictions as our recent letter suggested. As Professor Woolhouse, a senior government scientific adviser, says, the data are looking so good that Britain may open earlier.’

Mr Johnson, however, has dampened hope for an early easing of restrictions, claiming that the plan he will present next Monday will take a ‘prudent’ approach, suggesting that the hospitality industry may well be of the last sectors to be reopened.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tories Urge The Prime Minister To open The Country EARLY”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.