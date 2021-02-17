LARGE police presence spotted as Newcastle man found dead in the street.

A large police presence was seen in the Newcastle area of Westgarth in Whorlton Grange after an elderly man was found in the street on Tuesday. Emergency services were called in to help the man and both police officers and paramedics attended the scene where the man thought to be his 80s had been found.

Unfortunately, though emergency services were not able to help as the man had died when they arrived. The man’s next of kin have now been informed of the sad death.

A large police presence was seen in the area after the man was discovered as an investigation was carried out and a forensic team were also seen in attendance.

According to Northumbria police at this moment in time the death is not thought to be suspicious. A police spokesperson said, “Shortly after 12pm today we were contacted by the ambulance service about a report of concern for a male outside an address on Westgarth, Westerhope.

“Emergency services attended and found a man in his 80s who was sadly deceased. His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been notified.

“A report will be made for the coroner.”

