Heartbreaking Discovery of Doll at Golf Course Where Baby Boy was Found

HEARTBREAKING discovery of a doll at the golf course where a baby boy was tragically found dead.

In a shocking discovery the body of a baby boy was found by two dog walkers on Friday, January 29 at Brackenwood Golf Course, and on Tuesday a possible breakthrough was made in the case after a doll and a bottle were found in woodland near the golf course.

Detectives have confirmed that during a search of the golf course they found a toy baby doll which had grey tape wrapped around it, they also discovered a water bottle/protein shake bottle which had a red top. Police requested anyone with any information come forward as currently it is not certain if the new discovery is connected to the death of the baby boy.

According to the Liverpool Echo Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease said, “Investigations of this kind always take time and I would like to thank the people living nearby the golf course for their patience while we have carried out our enquiries.

“It is not clear if the doll or the bottle is in anyway connected with this case, but we would ask anyone who thinks they saw either item or has any idea how they ended up there to contact us so that we can eliminate them.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners to follow a number of potential lines of enquiry.”

Police are still hoping to find the mother of the baby and ensure that she is safe and well.

