CHILD ‘kidnap’ terror as young boy ‘blindfolded and marched into woods’ by two men.

Allegedly a 10-year-old boy was approached while he was out playing and reportedly two men then blindfolded him and marched the boy off into woodland. According to reports the boy was snatched by men that had a white van, from the Coxheath area of Kent on Tuesday afternoon.

-- Advertisement --



Local residents have been advised by police to remain alert and a local resident took to social media to warn others. They wrote, “Please please keep eye on your children.

“There was a 10-year-old boy playing in Huntington Road (Tuesday) morning.

“Two white men in a white van blindfolded the boy and put him in the van they took him to the woods.

“He is safe and home now thank god but police want word spread.

“Anyone that knows anything contact police.”

Luckily the boy has been returned home safe and police are working to find out the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. A Kent police spokesperson said, “Kent Police was contacted at 4pm on Tuesday, February 16 and it was reported that a boy had been approached in Coxheath.

“Officers attended and the boy was located safe and well. Officers are carrying out initial enquiries to establish the full circumstances.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Child ‘Kidnap’ Terror as Boy ‘Blindfolded and Marched into Woods’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.