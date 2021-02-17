TRIBUTES paid to murdered model who brought her daughter to the UK with hopes of her getting a “good education”.

The body of Christina Rowe aged 28, was discovered in the River Severn in Worcester early February and the tragic death has left a daughter without a mother.

Christina’s best friend, George Devereux, paid tribute to the mother and model saying that “I think she came over (to Britain) for her daughter as the Philippines is quite poor.

“She moved away from all her friends to this strange little city. She wanted her daughter to have a good education.”

George also explained how the devoted mother loved art, cooking and nature and that the main focus of her life was always on her daughter. George explained that, “She has always been very mysterious. She kept to herself a lot and was quite quiet.

“She was a very special and unique person. Life to Christina was very magical.

“Everything was interesting, she wanted to learn lots about different cultures and appreciated things other people would just walk past.

“I used to refer to her more as a force of nature than a person.

“There was no controlling her, she followed her own beat. It was a tornado you hoped to get swept up in.”

Charles Byrne, aged 24, appeared at Kidderminster magistrates court on February 12 charged with murder but was denied bail due to fears that he would tamper with witnesses. He is due to appear in court again today, February 17.

