CAPTAIN SIR TOM MOORE’S family hid online abuse as it “would have broken his heart”.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore has spoken out about the family’s decision to hide online abuse from her father, and she explained that, “It would have broken his heart, honestly, if we’d said to him people are hating us.

“Because how do you rationalise to a 100-year-old man that something so incredibly good can attract such horror.

“So we contained it within the four of us and we said we wouldn’t play to… that vile minority.


“We wouldn’t play to them, we’re not, because we are talking to the massive majority of people who we connect with.”

So far police have arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him over an alleged offensive comment made on social media.


Beloved Captain Sir Tom raised over 32 million for the NHS and last year was knighted by the Queen. Hannah revealed details of her final conversation with her father to BBC breakfast and explained how, “I said to him in the last few days, ‘so, what do you want to eat when you come home? and we decided it was steak and chips.

“He was really excited about coming out for steak and chips and getting his frame back outside and his walker.

“The last real conversation was positive and about carrying on, and that’s a lovely place to be.”

