India Bus Rescue Operation Continues as 47 Confirmed Dead

The bus had been carrying over 50 passengers from the town of Sidhi to Satna village in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh when it plunged into a 30-foot deep canal in Shardhapathak village. It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A senior official has confirmed that a minimum of 47 people have died in the accident and that this includes 20 women and two children. Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, Sidhi district collector said that “A total of 47 bodies – 25 of men, 20 women and two children – have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now.” He also confirmed that a rescue operation was in progress by both local authorities and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The search had to be called a halt on Tuesday evening as darkness fell but was set resume again on Wednesday morning. Choudhary spoke about the fact that people are still missing and explained that “we have got information that maybe four or five passengers are still missing. So, we will continue the rescue operation (on Wednesday) to ensure no missing person remains untraced.”

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister has offered his condolences to families of the victims and said, “The bus accident in MP’s Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work.”

