Tributes to ‘Wonderful’ Grandparents After River Trent Tragedy

TRIBUTES to ‘wonderful’ grandparents who were swept away on the River Trent.

The tragic accident occurred on February 1, as the car plunged into the water of the River Trent at Hoveringham in Nottinghamshire. John and Patricia Lillistone’s car was quickly swept away down the river and a search operation began for the pair and their car.

It has taken almost 2 weeks to recover the car from the River Trent as although emergency services were able to locate the car within days the fast flowing water of the river made the recovery difficult. Recent flooding in the area caused the police difficulties with the search which involved sonar technology and the use of an underwater drone.

The family have paid tribute to the “wonderful” grandparents and said, “John and Patricia were loving, caring parents and grandparents who were always there for family and friends.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of two wonderful people and they will be dearly missed by all. We have many happy memories of our time spent together that we will cherish forever.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and other agencies involved for their tireless effort and support at this very difficult time.”

The recovery operation was led by Inspector Tim Ringer, and speaking of the family he said, “Our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased who have asked for their privacy to be respected at what I know is an immensely difficult time.”

