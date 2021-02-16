FORMER city worker jailed for supplying £6 million worth of cocaine.

The former city worker hid millions of pounds’ worth of cocaine in a secret compartment in a white van but that did not stop undercover police from tracking him and the drugs gang down.

Joe Sawyer, aged 26, had been employed at Schroders an investment company but was soon dismissed for gross misconduct after he was arrested. He had worked in financial services for many years but had only been with the company for around 14 months.

The gang were traced by undercover police officers in London who managed to recover 49 kilos of class A drugs, they also found expensive watches and receipts for Harrods.

Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said, “The lengths these men went to try and conceal their criminal activities by having secret hides in their cars is not something an everyday person would even think to consider.

“But, then again, most everyday person wouldn’t even consider transporting almost 50 kilos of cocaine in their vehicles.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, we are committed to putting handcuffs on those involved in drugs supply offences and making sure that they spend a significant amount of time in prison.”

The secret compartment in the van was found to hold 17 one kilo bricks of cocaine, and in total police recovered drugs to the value of £6 million (nearly 7 million euros). Sawyer and his accomplices were sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

