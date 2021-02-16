CARITAS hopes for solution to help hundreds who “have lost everything” in the “shantytown“ settlement fire in Nijar.

The first fire of 2021 in the Barranco del Búho area in the district of Atochares has seen around 200 adults and children lose everything as their homes have burned.

Caritas along with other Church institutions in Almeria have called for a solution to be found to help the “200 people, including families with children” that tragically “have lost everything” as the fire burned through the area.

Currently many residents of the area have been forced onto the street and have nowhere to live. The institutions are calling for appropriate action to ensure that the people receive decent housing.

Luckily the fire did not claim any lives although many were left without anywhere to live. The area has been said to have shown outstanding solidarity though as victims have been welcomed by others whose homes are still standing.

Caritas explained how many people had seen “years of work and sacrifice” disappear and that “many of them already have residence and work permits, but all of them continue to face the same barrier to finding housing in the town centre, being forced to live in substandard housing and settlements, without the minimum conditions of habitability and without access to basic resources, or to be part of the life of the people”.

