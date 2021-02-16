LONDON MAYOR sparks fury after splurging £100k.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan has sparked fury and been called on to resign following data that revealed that the mayor’s office paid £100K to the 4Front Project who last year blockaded a police station.

According to the data, the Mayor’s Violence Reduction Unit Community Seed Fund gave money to the 4Front Project both in 2018/19 and 2019/20. The group came about in 2012 and was created to help prevent youth violence, but last year they became involved in a protest outside a London police station after a young teen was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

Former Brexit Party MEP, Ben Habib spoke to the Express and called for the mayor to resign. He said, “He vocally supported BLM when they broke lockdown with their protest last summer; a protest in which they defaced our national heroes.

“If that was not bad enough they also defaced the Cenotaph, a memorial to those that sacrificed their lives for this country.

“Now we discover he has been using public money, £100,000 no less, to support 4Front Project, an entity which blockaded a police station last year.”

A spokesman for the Mayor of London has explained how the mayor is tackling violent crime in London and said, “Sadiq is doing everything in his power to tackle violent crime in our city.

“He has been clear that means being tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime, which is why it’s vital that community groups are properly funded – they are in the best position to intervene at a critical moment in a young person’s life and understand the importance of listening to and working with those affected by violence.

“Funding from the Mayor’s Violence Reduction Unit is helping respected grassroots projects across the capital deliver long-term solutions that tackle the underlying causes of violent crime and give young people the positive spaces, role models and opportunities they deserve.”

