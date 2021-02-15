TORRECÁRDENAS and Argar traditional balloon release for International Child Cancer Day.

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, the Torrecárdenas University Hospital held their traditional balloon release ceremony for International Child Cancer Day. The hospital followed all the necessary coronavirus safety precautions to ensure that everyone was safe.

-- Advertisement --



The event was held in conjunction with the Argar association and healthcare professionals from the Torrecárdenas Maternity and Children’s Hospital were joined by their managing director Manuel Vida. Rosa María Onieva president of the association also joined in with the balloon release.

Everyone present could be seen wearing their masks and due to the safety restrictions this year’s ceremony was held on the maternity hospital’s roof.

Manuel Vida explained that, “although this year it is an atypical event, with the balloon release we want to continue to highlight the courage and strength of all the children and their families who are facing this difficult situation”.

All the children in the hospital received their own golden balloon from the Argar Association after the ceremonial balloon release was completed.

Over 1000 children are diagnosed every year in Spain with cancer and in developed countries it is the leading cause of disease related childhood death in children under 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torrecárdenas and Argar Hold Traditional Balloon Release”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.