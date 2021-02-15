SUPERHERO neonates celebrate in style at Barcelona’s Hospital Clínic neonatology Department.

The hospital is celebrating Carnival for the third year in a row and this year the neonates are celebrating in style. The new-borns that are currently being carefully looked after by the neonatology department have been turned into superheroes and superheroines in order to celebrate Carnival.

According to the care coordinator of the Neonatology Service, Erika Sánchez, this is the third year the event has been undertaken, “with the aim of humanising the hospital and involving the parents so that they can celebrate this holiday despite being in hospital, just like other parents do.” The nursing team planned the day and ensured that it was a success.

This year’s event has been made extra special thanks to the children’s brand Diego León and its creator Mireia Pérez.

All 15 new-borns that are currently admitted in the neonatal department have been given costumes to show what superheroes that they truly are. The costumes were a surprise for the parents and all the new-borns look adorable.

