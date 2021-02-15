Superhero Neonates Celebrate in Style

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Superhero Neonates Celebrate in Style
Superhero Neonates Celebrate in Style Credit: Twitter

SUPERHERO neonates celebrate in style at Barcelona’s Hospital Clínic neonatology Department.

The hospital is celebrating Carnival for the third year in a row and this year the neonates are celebrating in style. The new-borns that are currently being carefully looked after by the neonatology department have been turned into superheroes and superheroines in order to celebrate Carnival.

-- Advertisement --

According to the care coordinator of the Neonatology Service, Erika Sánchez, this is the third year the event has been undertaken, “with the aim of humanising the hospital and involving the parents so that they can celebrate this holiday despite being in hospital, just like other parents do.” The nursing team planned the day and ensured that it was a success.

This year’s event has been made extra special thanks to the children’s brand Diego León and its creator Mireia Pérez.


All 15 new-borns that are currently admitted in the neonatal department have been given costumes to show what superheroes that they truly are. The costumes were a surprise for the parents and all the new-borns look adorable.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Superhero Neonates Celebrate in Style”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleAlmuñecar Set to Become Smart Tourist Destination
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here