STUDENT focuses on helping others after being given only months to live due to incurable spinal cord tumour.

Emily Parsons, of Cottenham, Cambridge, was set to take on the world and was studying business psychology at Loughborough University, and was in her final year. Tragically Emily’s dreams of being a primary school teacher have disappeared after she was diagnosed.

-- Advertisement --



The young student initially thought that she was suffering from exam stress, which was causing her to suffer from pins and needles which began in April 2020. In September after symptoms worsened she was given a shocking diagnosis after having an MRI scan. The scan had revealed that a tumour was growing inside her spinal cord.

Since being diagnosed with a diffuse midline glioma and being given only months to live the brave student has set out to help others. Emily spoke about the diagnosis and said,

“The type of tumour I have is so rare that there’s no real information out there. I don’t want anyone else to go through this, so I’m determined to raise money to help with research.”

Emily explained how she spent her time researching the disease and explain that, “During my time at home, after conducting further research into my cancer it was clear that there is so little information available about it,”

“There have been no advances in treatment options for years, which is unbelievable.

“I decided that I wanted to raise money to fund research in this area. Of course, ultimately finding a cure would be amazing, but even if I could help with something like literature for people just diagnosed, or a drug to slow the progression so the decline isn’t as rapid, it would make so much difference to people like me.”

Emma set out to raise £10,000 using a JustGiving page, but in only 10 hours she smashed her target, and has now raised over £50,000.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Student Focuses on Helping Others after Being Given Only Months to Live”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.