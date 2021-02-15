Star Wars: Andor could be filmed in Boston according to Actor Stephan Genovese.

Fans are delighted to know that Star Wars: Andor, could possibly be shot in the UK in Boston. Fans previously had been disappointed when Ewan McGregor said that Obi-wan Kenobi would only be filmed in the US, despite earlier reports of filming in Boston in the UK.

-- Advertisement --



According to Lincolnshire Live, actor Stephan Genovese has confirmed that the Star Wars spin-off, Andor, started to be filmed in the UK in November and there is still the possibility that it “might be filmed in Boston”.

The star took to Twitter and said that, “Filming may still be going ahead in Boston.

“Correct, Kenobi is being filmed in LA – however, a spin off Star Wars show called Andor is being filmed in the UK and been underway since last year November.

“This is what might be filmed in Boston.”

The show reveals the story of Cassian Andor during the rebellion’s early years and is a prequel to Star Wars’ ‘Rogue One’.

Fans have been trying hard to work out exactly where filming will take place and Inside the Magic reported that fans are convinced that a set spotted in Buckinghamshire will be used. They explained that the set that has been spotted perfectly matches the Andor “sizzler video”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Star Wars: Andor Could Be Filmed in Boston”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.