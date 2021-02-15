Family Demand for Postman to Be Sacked after Leaving Pensioner Lying in the Snow

FAMILY demand for postman to be sacked after leaving pensioner lying injured in the snow.

A family have spoken out demanding that a local postman be sacked after he left an elderly pensioner lying in the snow with injuries. Reportedly a Royal Mail postman from Falkirk, Scotland had refused to help Patricia Stewart, aged 72 after she fell on Thursday.

Patricia’s carer and niece Sheryl Harkins, aged 36, has said that the postman should get the sack. Speaking to the mail she explained that, “He could have contacted me to apologise but he hasn’t. Another postman told me he doesn’t think he has done anything wrong.

“I am still expecting an official response from Royal Mail about what is happening to the guy. I wouldn’t like to think he’ll keep his job. We should be entitled to know the outcome of their investigation.

“A manager chapped my aunt’s door and brought chocolates but there has been no official response. The whole situation is disgusting… it’s inhumane to do what he’s done.”

Patricia had been left lying in the snow until a Hermes driver helped out around 20 minutes later.

A Royal mail spokesman said that they expect “the highest standards of behaviour from our people”. They also explained how they were “very sorry to learn about this incident, and for the distress caused. We have been in touch with the customer concerned and will be investigating.”

