Street Artist’s Tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

STREET artist’s stunning tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore in Lincolnshire.

A young Lincolnshire street artist recently set to work to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore and his NHS fundraiser. The graffiti mural can be seen in a tunnel that is located behind the Spalding Rugby Club building on St Thomas’s Road.

Karl Barfoot, is the mastermind behind the artwork and wanted to pay tribute to Captain Tom who sadly died on February 2. Captain Tom won the hearts of many after he raised around £39 million for the NHS during the UK’s first national lockdown.

Karl spoke about where the inspiration came from and said, “There is a community of people, the ‘Wombles of Spalding’ who clear litter in areas throughout the town.

“Me and my friend Adam, who is also a graffiti artist came across the tunnel area, and spoke to the members, asking if we could tidy up the wall with some proper artwork.

“Thankfully they gave us permission, so we thought why not?

“Originally I was thinking of doing Albert Einstein, but then with the passing of Tom, because of what he did for his country and the love for him, I wanted to leave a tribute of the captain.

“It took around 8 hours to complete, I started at 6.30am and finished around 2.30 in the afternoon.”

The artwork has gone viral on Facebook, and Karl hopes to create a new captain Tom mural in the future, hopefully somewhere more public.

