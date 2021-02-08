Man Charged For ‘Offensive’ Tweet About Captain Tom

MAN charged for posting and ‘offensive’ tweet about Captain Sir Tom Moore

Police in Scotland have confirmed that a 35-year-old man from Lanarkshire was arrested and subsequently charged with ‘communication offenses’ after several complaints were lodged about a tweet he posted following the death of the World War II veteran. Affectionately known as Captain Tom, the 100-year-old veteran sadly passed away from Covid on Tuesday, February 2, after winning the heart of the nation after raising millions for the NHS by doing laps of his garden during the first national coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘On Friday we received a report of an offensive tweet about Sir Captain Tom Moore who died on Tuesday February 2.

‘A 35-year-old man has subsequently been arrested and charged in connection with communication offences and is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 17.’

Following the Captain’s death, his devastated daughters released a heartfelt statement:

‘It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

‘We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

‘We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

‘The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary.

‘We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had.’

