JD Wetherspoon: Pubs Should Be Open as No Outbreak Among 50 Million Customers.
WETHERSPOONS chairman Tim Martin says COVID-19 won’t be transferred in pubs if social distancing and hygiene regulations are in place after he revealed that the company have “had 50 million visitors since 4 July last year and we’ve had no outbreak among customers.”
The JD Wetherspoon chairman is now calling for the UK government to open pubs at the same time as non-essential shops, stating: “Surely it is possible for the hospitality industry to reopen at the same time as non-essential shops, now that a vaccine exists, on the basis of the social distancing and hygiene regulations, which were agreed with the health authorities, after full consultation, for the July 4 reopening last year.”
The chairman, whose firm has around 875 pubs, added: “Unless the industry does reopen on that basis, economic mayhem will inevitably follow.”
Martin said: “Many people have correctly pointed out that the three lockdowns of the last year have been a disaster for the hospitality, retail, arts and entertainment industries, but our calculations show that they have been an even bigger disaster for public finances.”
He added: “The taxes paid by Wetherspoon are mirrored by thousands of companies which have been annihilated by lockdowns. As a result, government finances have been annihilated even more.”
Last month, the pub giant said that it expected all of its pubs to remain shut until at least April as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the business. The company said it had made “zero” sales in 2021 at that point as all of its 872 pubs have had to remain shut since December 31 2020.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “JD Wetherspoon: Pubs Should Be Open as No Outbreak Among 50 Million Customers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page