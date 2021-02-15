JD Wetherspoon: Pubs Should Be Open as No Outbreak Among 50 Million Customers.

WETHERSPOONS chairman Tim Martin says COVID-19 won’t be transferred in pubs if social distancing and hygiene regulations are in place after he revealed that the company have “had 50 million visitors since 4 July last year and we’ve had no outbreak among customers.”

The JD Wetherspoon chairman is now calling for the UK government to open pubs at the same time as non-essential shops, stating: “Surely it is possible for the hospitality industry to reopen at the same time as non-essential shops, now that a vaccine exists, on the basis of the social distancing and hygiene regulations, which were agreed with the health authorities, after full consultation, for the July 4 reopening last year.”

The chairman, whose firm has around 875 pubs, added: “Unless the industry does reopen on that basis, economic mayhem will inevitably follow.”

Martin said: “Many people have correctly pointed out that the three lockdowns of the last year have been a disaster for the hospitality, retail, arts and entertainment industries, but our calculations show that they have been an even bigger disaster for public finances.”

