Wetherspoons Expect To Stay Shut Until At Least APRIL.

PUB giant JD Wetherspoon has said that it expects all of its pubs to remain shut until at least APRIL as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the business. The company said it has made “zero” sales in 2021 so far as all of its 872 pubs have remained shut since December 31 2020.

At the same time, the company said it is burning through £4million in cash a week. It also added that more than 99% of its 37,674 current employees are furloughed as a result. It had planned to entice punters back with cut prices in January but instead, it was forced to close all of its pubs when most of England was plunged into Tier 3 and Tier 4.

Pubs remain closed throughout the current lockdown, which started on January 5, and which could last until the end of March.

