Alicante Field Hospital Temporarily Closes After Discharging Last Covid Patients.

IN some positive news for Alicante, the Field Hospital, which is comprised of 80 beds set up in mid-January for covid-19 patients with a “mild or moderate clinical situation”, has discharged its last four patients, according to Informacion.

According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the Alicante Field Hospital no longer has patients after the last four, who were admitted over the weekend, have been discharged today (February 15).

The COVID facility, which is attached to the General Hospital, was set up to alleviate the pressure that hospitals in the province were suffering at the worst peak of the pandemic. It is also the same space used at the time for both flu and covid vaccines for health personnel.

The temporary closure of the facility is positive news and comes on the back of a reduction in hospital pressure. There has also been a significant reduction in the accumulated incidence rate or infections per 100,000 inhabitants, which in last month, as reported by General Hospital of Alicante has dropped from 1,764,5 to 678.9, this figure implies a decrease of more than 100 per cent.

However, of the 600 new cases diagnosed by this health department a month ago, with current data, only 26 new infections have been overcome.

